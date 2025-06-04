Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

OL Lyonnes sign France forward Katoto from PSG
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

OL Lyonnes sign France forward Katoto from PSG

OL Lyonnes sign France forward Katoto from PSG
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Nations League - League A - France v Iceland - Marie Marvingt Stadium, Le Mans, France - February 25, 2025 France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
OL Lyonnes sign France forward Katoto from PSG
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Women's Quarter-final - France vs Brazil - La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes, France - August 03, 2024. Tarciane of Brazil in action with Marie-Antoinette Katoto of France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
04 Jun 2025 07:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OL Lyonnes have signed France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris St Germain on a four-year contract, the French women's league champions said on Wednesday.

Katoto came up through PSG's academy and became the club's leading goalscorer with 180 goals in 223 games, winning the Premiere Ligue in 2021 as well as three Coupe de France titles.

The 26-year-old has made 53 appearances for France's national team, scoring 37 goals.

She becomes the first signing under new coach Jonatan Giraldez, who was appointed on Monday to replace the Australia-bound Joe Montemurro.

Lyonnes, formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, are widely regarded as the most successful women's soccer club in the world and have won a record eight Women's Champions League titles.

They were crowned Premiere Ligue champions for the 18th time in the 2024-25 season and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement