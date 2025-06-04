OL Lyonnes sign France forward Katoto from PSG

OL Lyonnes have signed France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto from Paris St Germain on a four-year contract, the French women's league champions said on Wednesday.

Katoto came up through PSG's academy and became the club's leading goalscorer with 180 goals in 223 games, winning the Premiere Ligue in 2021 as well as three Coupe de France titles.

The 26-year-old has made 53 appearances for France's national team, scoring 37 goals.

She becomes the first signing under new coach Jonatan Giraldez, who was appointed on Monday to replace the Australia-bound Joe Montemurro.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Lyonnes, formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, are widely regarded as the most successful women's soccer club in the world and have won a record eight Women's Champions League titles.

They were crowned Premiere Ligue champions for the 18th time in the 2024-25 season and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.