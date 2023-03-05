Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Old guy' Jones flirts with cut before winning New Zealand Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Old guy' Jones flirts with cut before winning New Zealand Open

'Old guy' Jones flirts with cut before winning New Zealand Open

FILE PHOTO: May 17, 2019; Bethpage, NY, USA; Brendan Jones putts on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

05 Mar 2023 03:51PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2023 03:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian Brendan Jones nearly missed the cut at the New Zealand Open but rounds of nine-under-par 62 and five-under 66 over the weekend saw him claim the Brodie Breeze Trophy by three strokes at Queenstown's Millbrook Resort on Sunday.

The 48-year-old was in danger of missing out on the third and fourth rounds after a pair of 69s to open the tournament and trailed overnight leader Shae Wools-Cobb by four shots at the start of play on Sunday.

Wools-Cobb shot a 78 to plummet out of contention and Jones drained three birdies on the back nine to finish at 18-under for the tournament, three shots better than Ben Campbell, Tomoyo Ikemura, John Lyras and Eom Jae-woong.

"This is just incredible," said the Japan Tour regular.

"I don't know what's happened but I've won it and I played some pretty awesome golf, for an old guy anyway. It's a dream come true."

The New Zealand Open returned this week for its 102nd edition after being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.