Old magic missing as Nadal's farewell starts with defeat

MALAGA, Spain :Rafael Nadal could not conjure the old magic as the 22-times Grand Slam champion lost a Davis Cup singles for the first time in 20 years as he went down to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in what could have been the last match of his career on Tuesday.

On an emotionally-charged evening, the 38-year-old played the opening rubber of the quarter-final tie but lost 6-4 6-4 despite raucous support from his adoring fans.

Nadal, who has featured in four Davis Cup winning teams for Spain, had won 29 of his previous 30 singles in the team event and his only previous loss was in his first-ever tie in 2004.

The Mallorcan, who last month announced he was ending his glittering career after the Davis Cup Final Eight being staged in Malaga, showed some flashes of his former brilliance but while the mind and body were willing, it was not the Nadal who dominated the men's game at times during the past two decades.

Injuries, including hip surgery, meant he was playing only his 24th match since the start of 2023 and the rust was clear as he struggled to hold off the powerful Dutchman who admitted afterwards that he would have been clapping for Nadal had he not been required to face him on the court.

Nadal had shed tears as the anthems were played before the tie and was given a standing ovation after defeat.

Spain's new tennis king Carlos Alcaraz duly levelled the tie with a 7-6(0) 6-3 defeat of Tallon Griekspoor meaning a deciding doubles would be required to settle the clash.

"I tried to play my best tennis and get Spain the best chance to qualify. I did it for Rafa," the 21-year-old said.

Win the doubles and Nadal's career could yet be extended for another match at least, although the 14-times French Open champion said that would not be his decision.

"I'm sure (captain David Ferrer) will make the best decision possible for the team," Nadal, whose Davis Cup career began with defeat by Czech Republic's Jiri Novak in 2004, said.

"In some ways it is good, maybe, if that was my last match because I lost my first match in the Davis Cup and I lost my last one. We close the circle."

His fans in Malaga, many of whom wore scarves with "Gracias Rafa" on them, will be hoping for one final bow.

Earlier in the day Roger Federer, Nadal's great rival and close friend, had published a letter he sent to the Spaniard.

"Let's start with the obvious: you beat me - a lot. More than I managed to beat you, the Swiss 20-times Grand Slam champion said. "You challenged me in ways no one else could."

Van de Zandschulp began the match in nervous fashion with two double faults in his first service game.

But he took advantage of a double fault and two unforced errors to break Nadal's serve in the ninth game and closed out the first set with four bullet serves.

The Dutchman broke Nadal's serve twice at the start of the second set and, despite the Spaniard recovering one of those breaks, Van de Zandschulp held on to close out the match.