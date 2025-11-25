'Old pro' Scott looks for win on return to Queensland home

MELBOURNE :Former Masters champion Adam Scott says he still feels physically and mentally able to compete with the game's best and is determined to prove he remains relevant at the Australian PGA Championship this week despite a long win drought.

Back on home soil, the 45-year-old concedes he has not had many chances to win in recent years but believes a strong couple of weeks could reignite his career.

"Yeah, it'd be really special, certainly at this point in my career," 2013 Masters champion Scott told reporters on Tuesday at Royal Queensland.

"I feel like the chances have been kind of few and far between the last couple of years and I haven't taken advantage of it when I've been there. So to put myself in that position this weekend will be great."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The last of the former world number one's 32 professional wins came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational, and he has had a tough year at the majors.

He missed the cut at the Masters for the first time since 2009, then had an awful final round of 79 at the U.S. Open after being in contention for a second major title.

His body remains strong, though, and he is at peace with being a veteran on the tour as he looks for a third Australian PGA Championship title to add to his 2013 and 2019 wins.

"I'm starting to turn into that kind of old golf pro," said Scott, who skipped the event won by young Queenslander Elvis Smylie last year.

"I remember when I turned pro and I looked at some of those guys who are my age now and how old I thought they were and that's me.

"But personally, I feel physically and mentally able to do it still. Fortunately I'm not in aches-and-pains phases yet and I'm really motivated.

"I really think I just need to sharpen up my focus a little bit and get back in that winning circle."