Sport

Oldest professional player Miura extends contract aged 56
Sport

Oldest professional player Miura extends contract aged 56

Oldest professional player Miura extends contract aged 56

FILE PHOTO: Yokohama FC's Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura who is recognised as the world's oldest goalscorer and oldest player currently playing in a professional league, gestures during J. League YBC Levain Cup soccer match against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in Sapporo, northern Japan August 12, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Picture taken August 12, 2020. /file photo

12 Jul 2023 02:22AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 02:31AM)
Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura may be the world's oldest professional football player but he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet and the 56-year-old, known as King Kazu, extended his loan deal with Portugal's second-tier club Oliveirense on Tuesday (Jul 11).

Former Japan international Miura, who earned nearly 90 caps between 1990-2000 scoring 55 goals, joined Oliveirense in January on loan from promoted Japanese J1 League side Yokohama.

"Miura Kazu continues at UD Oliveirense," the Liga Portugal 2 side said on Twitter on Tuesday, without specifying the length of the new contract.

In November the owners of Yokohama, restaurant operator Onodera Group, became a majority shareholder of Oliveirense.

Miura, considered one of Japan's football greats, started his professional career in Brazil in the 1980s, where he played for Santos, Palmeiras and Coritiba, among others.

He joined second-tier Yokohama in 2005 from Japanese top-tier side Vissel Kobe.

Miura also briefly represented Japan's futsal team in 2012, and was called up for the 2012 Futsal World Cup at the age of 45.

Source: Reuters

