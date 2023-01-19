Olise denies United at the death as winning streak ends

LONDON : Manchester United's hopes of moving second in the Premier League were scuppered as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

A 10th successive victory in all competitions looked in the bag thanks to Bruno Fernandes's goal shortly before halftime but they were stunned by Michael Olise's superb free kick.

The week has been dominated by talk of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's ownership bid for England's most decorated club as it seeks to restore its former glory.

But whatever is happening off the pitch, on it United are in rude health after the weekend win over Manchester City.

Brimming with confidence they gave a debut to on-loan striker Wout Weghorst, but it was a more familiar face who opened the scoring.

An even first half was almost up at a chilly Selhurst Park when Fernandes was picked out by Christian Eriksen's pass and he fired an unstoppable shot into the net.

United controlled most of the second period but could not hang on as Olise sent a curling free kick past David de Gea.

United moved into third place with 39 points, the same as City who have a better goal difference. Arsenal, who United face on Sunday, have 47 having played a game less.

Man City face fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.