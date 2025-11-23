Olise shines as Bayern thrash Freiburg after sloppy start

MUNICH, Germany :Champions Bayern Munich raced from two goals down to crush visitors Freiburg 6-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Michael Olise scoring twice to maintain their unbeaten run and keep them clear at the top of the standings.

Bayern have 31 points, with Bayer Leverkusen, 3-1 winners at VfL Wolfsburg, second on 23.

Bayern, who travel to Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, are top of the table for the 43rd consecutive Bundesliga matchday to equal the league record, set by themselves between 1972 and 1973.

The Bavarians, whose 16-match winning streak in all competitions ended with a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin last time out with both goals conceded coming from set pieces, were two goals down after 17 minutes, both from two set pieces.

The visitors caught the Bayern defence napping as Yuito Suzuki slotted in from close range following a corner in the 12th minute.

Five minutes later another Freiburg corner sailed to the far post where the unmarked Johan Manzambi headed past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"You cannot hide and everyone saw it (the goals from set pieces)," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference.

"The English press will talk about it, the analysts of Arsenal will have seen it and the teams we will play against will think 'that is our moment'."

"We made mistakes in these phases as a team. We are also a good team in attacking set pieces, and we scored from a corner today. We just have to stay calm and work to get out of this phase. I have confidence that we'll solve it."

Bayern quickly launched a comeback with teenager Lennart Karl netting a fine finish in the 21st from an Olise assist.

France international Olise then turned scorer, levelling with a powerful shot in first-half stoppage time.

Bayern's comeback was complete in the 55th when Olise whipped a corner to the far post for Dayot Upamecano to volley in before Harry Kane added another, his 14th league goal this season.

Another Olise solo run and assist for Nicolas Jackson earned Bayern their fifth before Olise curled a stunning shot into the top corner to cap his five-star performance and become at the age of 23 the youngest Bayern player to be involved in five goals in a Bundesliga match on record.