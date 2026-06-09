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Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win
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Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win

Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win
France's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their second goal, Soccer Football, International Friendly, France v Northern Ireland, Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win
Soccer Football - International Friendly - France v Northern Ireland - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - June 8, 2026 Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith in action with France's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win
Soccer Football - International Friendly - France v Northern Ireland - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - June 8, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Northern Ireland's Patrick Kelly REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win
Soccer Football - International Friendly - France v Northern Ireland - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - June 8, 2026 Northern Ireland's Trai Hume in action with France's Ousmane Dembele REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Olise stakes World Cup claim with hat-trick in France win
Soccer Football - International Friendly - France v Northern Ireland - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - June 8, 2026 France's Jules Kounde in action with Northern Ireland's Ciaron Brown REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
09 Jun 2026 05:20AM
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PARIS, June 8 : Michael Olise offered another glimpse of the influence he could have at the World Cup, netting a hat-trick as France edged Northern Ireland 3-1 in a warm-up game in Lille eight days before launching their campaign in the United States.

The in-form playmaker continued his rise as one of Les Bleus' key attacking weapons, but France's defensive concerns lingered four days after a 2-1 defeat by Ivory Coast with a much-changed side exposed frailties at the back.

France open their World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16 in Group I before facing Iraq and Norway.

Didier Deschamps fielded what is expected to be his starting lineup for France's opener in New York, with Olise supporting Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue in attack, while William Saliba partnered Dayot Upamecano in central defence.

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Les Bleus made a sluggish start, initially struggling to break down a compact low block, creating few clear-cut chances before increasing the tempo and finding a breakthrough just before halftime.

Doue burst down the left flank and picked out Dembele in the box. The Paris St Germain forward's effort was deflected into the path of Olise, who tapped home to give France the lead two minutes before the interval.

Olise struck again four minutes after the restart, lashing a half-volley into the net after a poor clearance to double France's advantage.

Les Bleus, however, switched off defensively at times and, much like they had against Ivory Coast, were punished on the counterattack as Patrick Kelly met Shea Charles's cross with a fierce finish to pull a goal back.

But Olise was relentless.

The 24-year-old put the game beyond doubt in the 75th minute, curling a magnificent strike into the far corner.

Source: Reuters
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