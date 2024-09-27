Oliveira out of Indonesian Grand Prix with fractured wrist

Miguel Oliveira will not take part in the Indonesian Grand Prix after the Portuguese rider suffered a fractured wrist in a crash in Friday's practice at Mandalika, his team Trackhouse Racing said.

Oliveira, who is 14th in the riders' standings, did not immediately walk away after the nasty high-side crash at turn four and needed assistance from medics.

"Miguel suffered a fracture of the right wrist. He is undergoing a three-dimensional CT scan in the hospital in Mataram to evaluate the need for surgery," Trackhouse Racing said.

Eight riders broke the previous lap record in practice but it was Ducati's Enea Bastianini who went fastest when the Italian rider, who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, set a time of one minute and 29.630 seconds.