Olmo scores twice as Barca fight back to beat Alaves 3-1

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov 29 : Barcelona recovered from an early setback to secure a 3-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday, with first-half goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo and a late second for the latter sealing the win at the Camp Nou.

The triumph lifts last year's champions to the top of the standings on 34 points, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand at Girona on Sunday.

Alaves stunned the hosts in the first minute when Pablo Ibanez struck from close range but Barca hit back seven minutes later, with Raphinha assisting Lamine Yamal to hit a powerful one-touch finish into the top corner to level the score.

Raphinha was instrumental again in the 26th with another assist, this time for Olmo who expertly curled the ball home first-time from inside the box as the Blaugrana went ahead.

Olmo put the result beyond doubt in added time, finishing off a smooth one-two with Yamal, whose through ball left him free inside the box to slot home with composure.