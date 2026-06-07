Olympic 200m champion Thomas scorches to Lone Star Grand Prix victory

June 7 : Olympic 200 metres champion Gabby Thomas set a world-leading time to claim victory in the women's 200 metres at the Lone Star Grand Prix in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

The American, who won gold in the 200m as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, clocked 21.70 to finish ahead of compatriot Kayla White (22.07) and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili (22.15).

The time was quicker than the 21.83 that helped Thomas clinch Olympic gold, and just 0.10 shy of her personal best of 21.60 set in 2023.

“I’m a little surprised by the time, but I’ve been training hard,” the 29-year-old said.

“I had a great little tour in Africa and now the hard work is paying off. I’m enjoying having an ‘off’ year where there’s not the pressure of an Olympics or World Championships, so I’m just having fun this season."

Thomas missed last year's world championships in Tokyo due to an Achilles injury and only returned to competition in April.