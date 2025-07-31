Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier confirmed dead in mountaineering accident

"ROLE MODEL"

Dahlmeier, an experienced mountaineer, had been in the region since the end of June and had already ascended the Great Trango Tower.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued a statement on Wednesday calling Dahlmeier "an ambassador for our country around the world (and) a role model for peaceful, joyful, and fair coexistence across borders."



She won seven world championship gold medals, and at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang she became the first woman biathlete to win both the sprint and the pursuit at the same Games.



Dahlmeier retired from professional competition in 2019 at the age of 25.



She went on to become a commentator on biathlon events for German broadcaster ZDF, and also took up mountaineering.



She was a certified mountain and ski guide and an active member of the mountain rescue, according to her team.



Dahlmeier's management company said it had been her "express and written wish that in a case like this, no one should risk their life to rescue her".



They added: "Her wish was to leave her body on the mountain in such a case."



This was also in line with the wishes of her relatives, "who also expressly ask that Laura's last wish be respected".