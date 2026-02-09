Olympic-Biathlon-Simon's mental strength delivers glorious French relay gold

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 8 : Favourites France delivered an expected gold medal in the first biathlon event of the Milano Cortina Games, leaning on the instincts of anchorwoman Julia Simon whose imperious final leg secured them a perfect start to the competition.

The 29-year-old was tasked with protecting the French lead in the final leg and did so in stunning style, shooting a perfect five from five on both visits to the range for her team to storm home more than 25 seconds ahead of second-placed Italy.

Germany took bronze in the event, which combines cross-country skiing with rifle marksmanship.

"I think Julia is the strongest athlete, men and women, it doesn't matter. She's the strongest athlete in the mind," France coach Simon Fourcade told Reuters as fans sang the French anthem in the grandstand at the finish at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena.

"We know that she can shoot fast, that she almost always shoots clean, so there was not a lot of doubt about it on the last shooting. But you never know, and she did it perfectly, so we're very happy about it."

Given her struggle for form early in the season, Simon seemed a little surprised at her coach's assessment of her mental strength, but she was delighted to deliver.

"I think I was maybe under a bit of pressure, of course, but I feel very confident also, because I know what I have to do, especially on the shooting range, so it was a nice race for all the team," she told Reuters.

Asked what went through her mind as she came into the final shoot, Simon smiled.

"Honestly? Nothing, just when I came to the mat I was a bit stressed of course, like everyone I think, but I was just trying to stay focused," she said. She hit all five shots to turn her final trip around the track into a victory parade.

"When I started to ski again for the last lap I was like, okay, now it's done so you can enjoy and just try to ski fast for the beginning of the lap, and then enjoy, and it was a lot of pleasure."