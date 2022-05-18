Logo
Olympic champion Jacobs wins on return to 100 metres
Olympic champion Jacobs wins on return to 100 metres

Lamont Marcell Jacobs finishes ahead of Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut in his first 100m race since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo: AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)

18 May 2022 11:15PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 11:15PM)
SAVONA: Lamont Marcel Jacobs made a winning return to the 100m at a meeting in Savona on Wednesday (May 18), cruising to victory in his first race over the distance since claiming double gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs crossed the line in a wind-assisted time of 9.99s in the heats in front of a small crowd at the low-key meeting on the Italian Riviera.

The 27-year-old will contest the final later on Wednesday.

Italian Jacobs was due to go head to head in Nairobi last weekend with Fred Kerley for the first time since his shock win at last year's Tokyo Games.

However he had to pull out of the event with intestinal problems meaning he made his comeback at a rustic event under glorious sunshine in Italy.

In March Jacobs stormed to victory to take the world indoor 60m gold in Belgrade, chasing down the American world 100m champion Christian Coleman in the final.

Source: AFP

