Olympic champion Jacobs withdraws from Eugene Diamond League meet
Sport

Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia - March 19, 2022 Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs after the men's 60m heat 5 REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

24 May 2022 05:59PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 05:59PM)
Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this weekend's Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, due to a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation (FIDAL) said.

The federation said Jacobs picked up the injury in his 100 metres win last week at a meet in Savona, Italy.

Speaking after the race, which was his first over 100 metres since claiming gold in Tokyo, Jacobs he had struggled and that he lacked sharpness.

"The federal medical staff has prescribed the two-time Tokyo Olympic champion 10 days of rest and combined rehabilitation protocol," FIDAL in a statement.

"Jacobs will therefore remain in Rome where, with coach Paolo Camossi, he will proceed to full recovery in view of future appointments."

Jacobs became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold in Tokyo last August, setting a European record time of 9.80 seconds in the final, before adding a second gold to his collection in the 4x100 metres relay.

He ended his 2021 season early citing exhaustion and returned to the track in February.

Source: Reuters

