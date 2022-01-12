Logo
Olympic champion Jepchirchir headlines Bostonwomen's field
Olympic champion Jepchirchir headlines Bostonwomen's field

FILE PHOTO: Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after winning the women's race at the New York City Marathon. She finished with a time of 2 hours 22 minutes 39 seconds. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports

12 Jan 2022 01:49AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 01:47AM)
Olympic champion and New York City Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir will headline a highly decorated women's field at this year's Boston Marathon.

The Kenyan, who won Olympic gold and the famed five-borough marathon last year, will make her Boston race debut on April 18.

"My high expectations is to be a winner and I would like to arrive at the day of the race in my best shape," she said in a statement.

She will be joined in field by former Boston winners Edna Kiplagat and Des Linden, 2021 London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, as well as Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Molly Seidel of the United States.

"We are delighted to welcome the fastest and most accomplished women’s field in the history of the Boston Marathon," Boston Athletic Association President and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.

The wheelchair event will feature five-time champion Tatyana McFadden, Paralympic marathon gold medallist Madison de Rozario and Manuela Scar, who picked up wins in Berlin, London and Boston last year.

The men's professional field will be announced on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

