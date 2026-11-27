PARIS, Nov 26 : Algeria's Imane Khelif will make her first appearance since winning Olympic gold at the Paris Games when she faces France's Elsa Hemat in Paris on December 15, promoter Stair Event told Reuters on Thursday.

Khelif has not competed in an official event since claiming women's welterweight gold at the 2024 Olympics amid a gender dispute over her eligibility.

The 27-year-old had been due to face 21-year-old Dutch boxer Clarida Sarabia in a six-round professional bout, but Sarabia withdrew for what promoter Stair Event called "administrative reasons".

Hemat, 44, was subsequently named as her replacement.

In February, Khelif said she was open to genetic testing only if administered by the International Olympic Committee.