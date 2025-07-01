Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Olympic champion Zheng suffers early Wimbledon exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Olympic champion Zheng suffers early Wimbledon exit

Olympic champion Zheng suffers early Wimbledon exit

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2025 China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

01 Jul 2025 10:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen became the second big casualty at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the Chinese fifth seed was beaten 7-5 4-6 6-1 in the first round by Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Zheng powered her way to gold in Paris last year and was tipped for a strong run at the All England Club but doubles specialist Siniakova had too much grasscourt craft.

Siniakova, three-times women's doubles champion at the All England Club, took the opening set when Zheng netted a backhand.

Zheng, Australian Open runner-up in 2024, raised her game to level the match but could not carry the momentum into the deciding set and slumped to her third successive first-round defeat at Wimbledon.

Siniakova's victory meant she avoided three successive Wimbledon first-round losses and she will face Japan's four-times major winner Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Earlier, American Jessica Pegula, the third seed, was dismantled 6-2 6-3 by Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement