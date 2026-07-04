Olympic champions Sion, Katzberg shine in Eugene field events

July 3 : Back-to-back Olympic women's discus champion Valarie Sion won her event with a best throw of 68.64 metres as the Prefontaine Classic got underway on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

• Sion, who was previously known as Valarie Allman before marrying this year, has been on a tear since her 30-meet winning streak came to a shock end in March.

• Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg threw 83.33m to win the men's hammer in the first event of the programme, the Canadian setting a world lead.

• American Brandon Miller (1:43.68) held on to upset 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus by almost a second in the 800m, while 2019 world champion Donavan Brazier was third in 1:44.86.

• Sandi Morris cleared 4.85m to get the better of American compatriot and longstanding rival Katie Moon in the women's pole vault.

• Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley (49.64) won the women's 400m, beating American Aaliyah Butler by more than three tenths of a second. Sweden's Wilma Nielsen outlasted the United States' Juliette Whittaker down the final straight to win the 1,500m in 4:05.60.

• The Prefontaine Classic, one of the highlights of the annual U.S. athletics calendar, continues on Saturday.