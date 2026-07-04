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Olympic champions Sion, Katzberg shine in Eugene field events
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Olympic champions Sion, Katzberg shine in Eugene field events

Olympic champions Sion, Katzberg shine in Eugene field events
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Stockholm - Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden - June 7, 2026 Valarie Sion of the U.S. celebrates during the women's discus Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo
Olympic champions Sion, Katzberg shine in Eugene field events
FILE PHOTO: Sep 16, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Ethan Katzberg (CAN) wins the hammer throw in a championship record 277-10 (84.70m) during the World Athletics Championships at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/File Photo
04 Jul 2026 12:52PM
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July 3 : Back-to-back Olympic women's discus champion Valarie Sion won her event with a best throw of 68.64 metres as the Prefontaine Classic got underway on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

• Sion, who was previously known as Valarie Allman before marrying this year, has been on a tear since her 30-meet winning streak came to a shock end in March.

• Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg threw 83.33m to win the men's hammer in the first event of the programme, the Canadian setting a world lead.

• American Brandon Miller (1:43.68) held on to upset 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus by almost a second in the 800m, while 2019 world champion Donavan Brazier was third in 1:44.86.

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• Sandi Morris cleared 4.85m to get the better of American compatriot and longstanding rival Katie Moon in the women's pole vault.

• Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley (49.64) won the women's 400m, beating American Aaliyah Butler by more than three tenths of a second. Sweden's Wilma Nielsen outlasted the United States' Juliette Whittaker down the final straight to win the 1,500m in 4:05.60.

• The Prefontaine Classic, one of the highlights of the annual U.S. athletics calendar, continues on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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