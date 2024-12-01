Olympic champions US held to goalless draw by England at Wembley

LONDON : England's women held Olympic champions United States to a scoreless draw in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, ending the Americans' nine-game winning streak in the battle between the world's top two nations.

The number one-ranked Americans, who forced England goalkeeper Mary Earps to make several huge saves, had a goal from Lindsey Horan chalked off early in the second half for offside.

The American players celebrated briefly again minutes later when the referee pointed to the penalty spot believing England defender Alex Greenwood had handled the ball. The decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Sarina Wiegman's second-ranked England, who were using the game as part of their preparations for Euro 2025 where they will be defending champions, grew into the game and Beth Mead blazed a late shot just wide of the post in one of their best chances.

The friendly in front of more than 83,000 fans at Wembley marked Emma Hayes's first game back in her home country since she left Chelsea after 12 years to coach the U.S. team in May.