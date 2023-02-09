Paris Olympic Games unveils 'joyful' look for 2024

SAINT-DENIS: Paris Olympic organisers unveiled the "visual identity" for the 2024 Games on Wednesday (Feb 8) including a purple athletics track and a fresh set of pictograms for Olympic sports.

Organising Committee president Tony Estanguet said the release of the designs was a marker in the countdown to the event which opens on Jul 26, 2024.

"It's a new look for the Games," Estanguet said, unveiling a bouquet of colours, dominated by pink, blue and purple, to decorate the Olympic buildings.

"The sites will be in this festive, joyful tone," Estanguet said, revealing that unlike previous years there would be no red used.

Estanguet also unveiled the 62 pictograms for different events.

Pictograms and logos were first introduced at the Tokyo Games in 1964 as a way to identify the various Olympic disciplines.

There will be 48 sports at the Paris Olympics but the Paralympics, which shares eight of those, brings the total to 62.

An Olympic logo guide will be produced and distributed to broadcasters to help them identify the new images.

"We are still mulling the aural identity," said Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing gold medal winner.