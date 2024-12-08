Olympic gold medallist Marchant hospitalised after crash

Paris Olympics gold medallist Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after crashing in the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, British Cycling said on Saturday.

Marchant, who won gold in the team sprint in Paris, suffered a broken arm after a collision with German Alessa-Catriona Propster sent both riders over the trackside barrier into a seating area for spectators, according to British media reports.

Event organisers decided to suspend all further racing for the evening after the incident, the UCI said in a statement.

"Katy Marchant has been treated by on-site medical staff and has been taken to hospital for further assessment," British Cycling said in a post on X.