Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Olympic gold medallist Marchant hospitalised after crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Olympic gold medallist Marchant hospitalised after crash

Olympic gold medallist Marchant hospitalised after crash

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin, Final for Gold - Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France - August 08, 2024. Katy Marchant of Britain reacts. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

08 Dec 2024 03:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris Olympics gold medallist Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after crashing in the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, British Cycling said on Saturday.

Marchant, who won gold in the team sprint in Paris, suffered a broken arm after a collision with German Alessa-Catriona Propster sent both riders over the trackside barrier into a seating area for spectators, according to British media reports.

Event organisers decided to suspend all further racing for the evening after the incident, the UCI said in a statement.

"Katy Marchant has been treated by on-site medical staff and has been taken to hospital for further assessment," British Cycling said in a post on X.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement