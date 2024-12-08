Logo
Olympic gold medallist Marchant suffers broken arm in crash
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin, Final for Gold - Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France - August 08, 2024. Katy Marchant of Britain reacts. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

08 Dec 2024 03:50PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2024 06:49PM)
:Paris Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after crashing in the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, British Cycling said on Saturday.

Marchant, who won gold in the team sprint in Paris, suffered a broken arm after a collision with German Alessa-Catriona Propster sent both riders over the trackside barrier into a seating area for spectators.

Organisers decided to suspend all further racing for the evening after the incident, the UCI said in a statement.

"After receiving prompt medical attention from the track medical team, Katy was escorted to the hospital by the British Cycling doctor," British Cycling said on Sunday in a statement posted on X.

"X-rays revealed a fractured radius and ulna in her right forearm, as well as two dislocated fingers. Katy is in good spirits and is receiving excellent care from her medical team,"

Source: Reuters

