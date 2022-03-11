Olympic medallist brings 80 Ukrainian refugees to Germany

BERLIN: Former Olympic medallist Paul Schockemoehle has brought 80 Ukrainian refugees to Germany to help them escape Russia's invasion.

The 76-year-old won equestrian team jumping silver at the 1976 Montreal Olympics in Montreal and bronze at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. He now breeds horses.

He is paying for the group to stay at a hotel near his stud farm in northern Germany.

"We picked up 80 people from the Ukrainian-Polish border," the 76-year-old told Friday's (Mar 11) edition of Frankfurt-based FAZ.

"They are all women with relatively small children."