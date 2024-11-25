Olympic medallist Richardson banned from competing for Australia after allegiance switch

Matthew Richardson will not be permitted to rejoin the Australian Cycling Team in the future, governing body AusCycling said on Monday, following a review into the cyclist's switch of allegiance from Australia to Britain.

England-born Richardson switched his international allegiance to Britain in August, days after winning silver in the individual sprint and the keirin as well as bronze in the team sprint at the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old's defection triggered some criticism from former cyclists in Australia.

In its review of the incident, AusCycling said Richardson had requested that world governing body UCI delay official disclosure of his nationality change until after the Olympics, while also withholding the news from AusCycling and teammates.

The body added that Richardson asked to take AusCycling property including a custom bike, cockpit, and Olympic race suit to Britain.

"The review, which involved a thorough investigation of Richardson's actions, has determined he acted in a way which conflicted with the values of AusCycling, the Australian National Team and the broader cycling community," the body said.

"Richardson will not be eligible to rejoin the Australian Cycling Team at any point in the future.

"He is also prohibited from using any resources associated with the Australian Cycling Team or its partners. Richardson will be ineligible for any AusCycling-related awards, effective immediately."

Under UCI rules, cyclists who switch allegiance are not eligible to represent their new national team at the following edition of world and continental championships, meaning Richardson missed last month's world championships in Denmark.