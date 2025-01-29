Olympic relay champion Bol to skip individual indoor races this season

Femke Bol will not compete individually this indoor season, the Dutchwoman said on social media on Tuesday, leaving her 400 metres world indoor crown up for grabs in Nanjing in March.

Bol, who took Olympic bronze in the 400 hurdles at the Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games, held in 2021 because of the pandemic, said she wanted to spend "more time processing everything that has happened" and to prioritise life outside of sport.

"After the last Olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year," she said on Instagram.

"I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing."

Bol, who helped the Netherlands to Olympic gold in the 4x400 mixed relay in Paris, said she could not resist competing at a home championship and would participate in the relays at the March European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn.

"I am looking forward to what this year will bring me and I want to thank you all for the support," she said.