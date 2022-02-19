Logo
Olympics - Curling - Sweden beat Switzerland to win women's curling bronze medal
Sport

2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Bronze Medal Game - Sweden v Switzerland - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Skip Anna Hasselborg of Sweden, Vice Sara McManus of Sweden and Agnes Knochenhauer of Sweden celebrate winning bronze. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

19 Feb 2022 11:05PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 11:05PM)
BEIJING : Sweden won the Olympic bronze medal in the women's curling competition by beating Switzerland 9-7 at the National Aquatics Centre on Saturday.

Anna Hasselborg, gold medallist at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago, led Sweden to victory against Silvana Tirinzoni's reigning world champions Switzerland and prevailed in the end-to-end affair.

The Swedish quartet were cheered on by newly-crowned Olympic champions Niklas Edin and the men's team, who beat Britain in the final earlier on Saturday, along with a handful of their compatriots in attendance.

Hasselborg and Sweden had halted hosts South Korea's fairytale run in the 2018 final to win gold but had to settle for bronze in Beijing after losing Friday's semi-final to Britain.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

