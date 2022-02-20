Logo
Olympics - Figure skating - US skaters' bid to receive team silver medals denied
Advertisement

Olympics - Figure skating - US skaters' bid to receive team silver medals denied

20 Feb 2022 12:02AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:02AM)
BEEIJING : The American figure skaters who won silver in the Olympic team event will not receive their medals before the end of the Beijing Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Saturday.

The nine skaters were appealing a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to award any medals for the event until the doping case of Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva has been resolved.

That matter could take weeks or months.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

