Sport

Olympics: Foreign athlete in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19
Sport

Olympics: Foreign athlete in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese and Olympic flags flutter at the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

18 Nov 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 12:51PM)
BEIJING : A foreign athlete participating in the Luge World Cup in Beijing has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, state media reported on Thursday, citing a local organising committee.

The athlete, who is classified as an asymptomatic case, has been transferred to an isolation facility for observation, state media reported, quoting Zhao Weidong, an official of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The athlete is a close contact of a previously confirmed asymptomatic case, Zhao said, without revealing the athlete's identity.

The competition also serves as a test event ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Albee Zhang, Judy Hua; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

