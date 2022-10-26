Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Olympics-Greece blocks top sailor's effort for nationality change
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Olympics-Greece blocks top sailor's effort for nationality change

Olympics-Greece blocks top sailor's effort for nationality change

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women's Laser Radial - Opening Series - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece celebrates after competing. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

26 Oct 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 06:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS : Greece's Olympic Committee (HOC) on Wednesday said it had refused to allow top sailor and Tokyo Olympics competitor Vasileia Karachaliou to go ahead with her attempted nationality shift and compete with Portugal.

The athlete, a world leading ILCA class sailor and former European champion who competed at last year's Tokyo Games for Greece, has been at odds with the national sailing federation and the HOC for years.

She was registered and competed under the Portuguese flag at this month's world championships in Texas, according to the race's official results.

"The (HOC) does not approve the participation of the athletes Vasileia Karachaliou - or any other Greek athlete for that matter - to compete at the Paris Olympics under the flag of another nation," the HOC said in a statement.

"Whatever differences there are that can be solved through discussions are no reason for a change in nationality," it said, adding the decision to stop her had been unanimous.

Karachaliou, 26, has complained for years over what she has said is a continuous lack of support and funds to compete internationally, while her relationship with the national sailing federation has been fractured.

Athletes can switch nationalities but those wanting to do so need a three-year period to have passed since they last represented their former country. This period can be reduced under special circumstances.

Nationality changes also require the approval of the national Olympic committee and the sports' federation and must then be ratified by the International Olympic Committee.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.