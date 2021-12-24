Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Olympics - South Korea targets two gold medals at Beijing Games: Yonhap
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Olympics - South Korea targets two gold medals at Beijing Games: Yonhap

Olympics - South Korea targets two gold medals at Beijing Games: Yonhap

FILE PHOTO: A safety lantern carrying the Olympic flame of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is displayed near giant Olympic Rings on a display podium inside the Olympic Tower, in Beijing, China December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

24 Dec 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 03:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea's Olympic Committee (KSOC) has set a target of two gold medals and a top-15 finish at next year's Beijing Winter Games, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea won five golds when they hosted the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and their overall tally of 17 medals, including eight silver and four bronze, was their best at a Winter Olympics.

Three of their five gold medals at Pyeongchang came in short track speed skating but they may be without double Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee, who has been handed a two-month suspension, in Beijing.

The women's curling team, silver medallists in 2018, booked their place at the 2022 Games last weekend.

The Beijing Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us