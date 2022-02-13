Logo
Olympics - Speed skating - Norway set pace in men's team pursuit quarters
Olympics - Speed skating - Norway set pace in men's team pursuit quarters

2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 13, 2022. Hallgeir Engebraaten of Norway, Peder Kongshaug of Norway and Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway in action. REUTERS/Susana Vera

13 Feb 2022 10:30PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:30PM)
BEIJING : Spearheaded by men's 5,000 metres bronze medallist Hallgeir Engebraaten, Norway finished first in the team pursuit quarter-finals on Sunday as they bid to retain their Olympic title.

The team of three crossed the finish line in three minutes and 37.47 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of world record holders the United States, whose team includes mass start world champion Joey Mantia.

"It was a good race, we executed our best. We didn't go too fast and we had some struggles in the end, so I think we can still skate a bit faster. We got a first place (today) and I think that's a good start for us," Peder Kongshaug of Norway said.

The Russian Olympic Committee team placed third, while a strong Dutch line-up including double silver Beijing medallist Patrick Roest and speed skating great Sven Kramer were fourth.

The semi-finals and final take place on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

