Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Olympique Lyonnais confirms investor talks on potential ownership reshuffle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Olympique Lyonnais confirms investor talks on potential ownership reshuffle

09 Jun 2022 03:07AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 03:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday confirmed earlier reports saying there were talks between potential investors and current shareholders who intend to sell their stakes, which could lead to a reshuffle at its board of directors and strengthening its equity capital.

"The process is ongoing. There is no certainty at this stage that the discussions will result in a transaction," the club said without giving any names.

French media L'Equipe earlier said US sports investor Forster Gillett will likely become Lyon's new majority owner.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us