Olympique Lyonnais confirms investor talks on potential ownership reshuffle

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday confirmed earlier reports saying there were talks between potential investors and current shareholders who intend to sell their stakes, which could lead to a reshuffle at its board of directors and strengthening its equity capital.

"The process is ongoing. There is no certainty at this stage that the discussions will result in a transaction," the club said without giving any names.

French media L'Equipe earlier said US sports investor Forster Gillett will likely become Lyon's new majority owner.