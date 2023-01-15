Logo
Sport

Olympique Marseille fight back to beat Lorient 3-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lorient - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 14, 2023 Olympique de Marseille's Dimitri Payet applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lorient - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 14, 2023 Olympique de Marseille's Bamba Dieng in action with Lorient's Bonke Innocent REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lorient - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 14, 2023 Olympique de Marseille's Jordan Veretout scores their third goal as Lorient's Vito Mannone looks on REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lorient - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 14, 2023 Olympique de Marseille's Sead Kolasinac scores their first goal passed Lorient's Vito Mannone REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lorient - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 14, 2023 Lorient's Terem Moffi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
15 Jan 2023 04:51AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 04:51AM)
Third-placed Olympique Marseille remain hot on the heels of RC Lens in second after coming back from a goal down to beat Lorient 3-1 at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lens beat 10-man Auxerre earlier on Saturday to reach 44 points after 19 games, but Marseille's sixth straight league victory keeps them within two points of Lens.

Paris St Germain are top on 47 points before they visit Stade Rennais on Sunday.

Lorient took the lead after 29 minutes when Terem Moffi turned in his 12th league goal of the season.

Marseille then came roaring back as Sead Kolasinac levelled with a header before the break while Alexis Sanchez and Jordan Veretout struck in the second half to seal the points.

Sanchez, who joined Marseille in August last year after ending his contract with Inter Milan, has scored six league goals this season.

The defeat kept Lorient in sixth place on 32 points, two adrift of AS Monaco in fifth, the Europa Conference League qualification spot, having played a game more.

Source: Reuters

