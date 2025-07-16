Oman appoint Queiroz as new coach

Oman named former Real Madrid and Portugal manager Carlos Queiroz as their new head coach on Tuesday as they bid to reach the 2026 World Cup.

Oman reached the fourth round of Asia's World Cup qualifiers after finishing fourth in Group B in the previous round, ending with a 1-1 draw with Palestine to secure their spot in the next phase.

"Queiroz has extensive coaching experience, having led the national teams of Portugal, Iran, Colombia, Egypt, and Qatar. He also served as an assistant coach at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson," the Oman FA said on social media platform X.

"The Federation extends its thanks and appreciation to the previous technical staff, led by national coach Rashid Jaber, for their efforts during the past period, wishing them success in their future," the federation added.

Oman will be joined by Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in the fourth round draw, which takes place on July 17.