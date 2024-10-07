Logo
Onana to miss Belgium matches due to hamstring injury
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - League A - Group 2 - Belgium v Israel - Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary - September 6, 2024 Belgium's Amadou Onana during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

07 Oct 2024 04:33PM
Belgium defensive midfielder Amadou Onana will miss this month's Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury, the national team said on Monday.

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx has been called up to replace Onana for the games against Italy and France on Oct. 10 and 14, the team posted on X.

Onana, 23, missed Aston Villa's goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday after picking up the injury during their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Belgium, who beat Israel and lost to France in their first two group matches, will also be without captain Kevin De Bruyne, who was injured playing for Manchester City last month.

Source: Reuters

