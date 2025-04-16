Onana will play Europa League quarter-final against Lyon, says Amorim

Andre Onana will return in goal for Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Olympique Lyonnais despite his errors in the first leg but striker Joshua Zirkzee is out for the season, manager Ruben Amorim said on Wednesday.

Lyon snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw in the first leg last week after Onana made errors for both goals, with Amorim leaving him out for Sunday's Premier League match at Newcastle United where Altay Bayindir played in goal in a 4-1 defeat.

Onana's errors came a day after Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic described the Cameroonian as "one of the worst goalkeepers" in the club's history but Amorim defended his player at the time and continues to trust him.

"Onana will play tomorrow," Amorim told reporters ahead of Thursday's game at Old Trafford.

"I think first of all, as a coach and former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation. Sometimes we talk about managing players physically but we also talk about managing them mentally.

"We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Andre Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay to play."

Dutch striker Zirkzee pulled up in Newcastle while clutching his hamstring and Amorim said at the time that the injury did not look good.

"Joshua is out for the season, let's prepare him for the next one," Amorim said.

"It's tough in the moment because he was improving in all aspects of the game and it is hard for any player to stop."