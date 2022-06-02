Logo
One British fan arrested for violence during Champions League trouble: French minister
FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin arrives to attend the last weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

02 Jun 2022 12:29AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 01:43AM)
PARIS: One British fan was arrested for violence, among 14 British people arrested over the crowd trouble at last weekend's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to slides to be presented by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to the French Senate.

The detail comes amid a dispute between Britain and France over who was to blame for the disorder, with many Liverpool fans asserting they had caused no trouble, while France has blamed Liverpool fans turning up en masse with fake tickets for contributing to chaos at the stadium.

Source: Reuters

