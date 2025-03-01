One-game suspension for Wolves' Anthony Edwards will stand

The NBA officially suspended Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards for one game without pay on Friday for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season.

Edwards was whistled for two technical fouls during Minnesota's 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. He was ejected after his second technical with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Edwards will serve his suspension on Friday when the Timberwolves visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The league did not rescind one of his technicals.

Edwards, 23, boasts team-best averages in points (27.3) and assists (4.6) to go along with 6.0 rebounds in 58 games (all starts) this season.

A three-time All-Star, Edwards has contributed 23.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.2 assists in 360 career games (342 starts) since being selected by the Timberwolves with the top overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

