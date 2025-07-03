One for the purists as Dimitrov beats Moutet to reach third round

LONDON :It is more than 10 years since Grigor Dimitrov reached his sole Wimbledon semi-final and back then it still seemed a reasonable bet that the Bulgarian once dubbed 'Baby Federer' would win a Grand Slam title.

There were semi-final runs at the U.S. Open and Australian Open after that but it has never quite happened and with him being seeded 19th at this year's Championships it most likely never will.

Dimitrov, 34, remains one of the most stylish players on the circuit though, with his elegant single-handed backhand and smooth all-court game a rare reminder of how tennis was before the power merchants turned it into baseline warfare.

For those still pining for now retired eight-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, Dimitrov offers some comfort and so for tennis connoisseurs, a sunny Court Three was the place to be for his match with tricky French player Corentin Moutet on Thursday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They were not disappointed either as the entertaining duel was full of artistry and flair.

Despite giving away eight years to an opponent who reached his first grasscourt final last month in Mallorca, Dimitrov emerged with a 7-5 4-6 7-5 7-5 victory to prolong his 59th successive Grand Slam appearance, the most of any active player.

It was far from comfortable for the former world number three despite striking 64 winners and he required some occasional help from his opponent, notably a double-fault from the flamboyant Frenchman on set point in the third.

The bearded Moutet, ranked 69, stayed in the match with some stunning tennis in the fourth set, bowing to the crowd at one point after racing back to retrieve a lob and replying with a winning lob of his own, played between his legs.

It was another entry to his show-reel that included one mind-boggling drop-shot, also through the legs, in his opening round win against Argentina's Francisco Comesana.

In the end, however, it was Dimitrov's more refined gamed that held sway. The 2008 Wimbledon junior champion broke serve at 5-5 in the fourth and then held his own delivery to reach the third round here for the seventh time.