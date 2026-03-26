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Only biological females, determined by gene screening, will be allowed at Olympic Games female events, says IOC
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Only biological females, determined by gene screening, will be allowed at Olympic Games female events, says IOC

Only biological females, determined by gene screening, will be allowed at Olympic Games female events, says IOC

Olympic rings are pictured outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

26 Mar 2026 09:14PM
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LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26 : Only biological female athletes, whose gender will be determined by a one-time gene-screening test, will be eligible to take part in female category events at Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

The IOC unveiled its new policy for what it said was to protect the female category, as part of its initiative to have a universal rule for competitors in female elite sports.

Source: Reuters
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