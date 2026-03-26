Only biological females, determined by gene screening, will be allowed at Olympic Games female events, says IOC
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26 : Only biological female athletes, whose gender will be determined by a one-time gene-screening test, will be eligible to take part in female category events at Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.
The IOC unveiled its new policy for what it said was to protect the female category, as part of its initiative to have a universal rule for competitors in female elite sports.