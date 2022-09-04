Logo
Openda salvages draw for 10-man Lens at Reims in Ligue 1
PARIS: Lois Openda netted his fourth goal this season to help 10-man RC Lens salvage a 1-1 draw at Stade de Reims and stay unbeaten in Ligue 1 on Sunday (Sep 4).

Openda's late goal cancelled out England Under-21 forward Folarin Balogun's second-half opener for Reims after the visitors had Deiver Machado sent off in the 67th minute.

The result left Lens in third place on 14 points from six games, two points behind leaders Paris St Germain who beat Nantes 3-0 away on Saturday.

Reims are 13th on six points.

"It's a pity we finished with 10 men because we had control of the game," said Lens midfielder Jimmy Cabot.

"It's still a positive result given that were down to 10 and managed to equalise."

Lens relied on their wing backs as usual to create space, and Openda came close on two occasions in an entertaining first half.

They also had an excellent chance five minutes into the second half when David Peraira Da Costa's strike crashed onto the far post.

The visitors' chances, however, took a major knock when Machado tripped Junya Ito while the Japanese player was charging towards the area. Machado was given a straight red card.

In the 72nd minute, Reims converted their advantage as Balogun slotted the ball home from Kamory Doumbia's through pass.

Lens, however, continued to press forward and they were rewarded eight minutes from time with Openda heading home from point-blank range to give Franck Haise's team a deserved point.

Source: Reuters

