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Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India
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Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India

Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture in the stands at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture in the stands at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
10 Jul 2026 10:11AM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 12:29PM)
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SYDNEY, July 10 : The opening match of Australia's men's cricket Big Bash League will take place in India in December this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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