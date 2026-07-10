Opening match of Australia's Big Bash cricket league to be played in India

SYDNEY, July 10 : The opening match of Australia's men's cricket Big Bash League will take place in India in December this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.
Source: Reuters
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SYDNEY, July 10 : The opening match of Australia's men's cricket Big Bash League will take place in India in December this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.
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