Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Oracle signs F1 title sponsorship deal with Red Bull
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Oracle signs F1 title sponsorship deal with Red Bull

Oracle signs F1 title sponsorship deal with Red Bull
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during testing. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
Oracle signs F1 title sponsorship deal with Red Bull
Oracle signage is seen outside Mocsone Center during Oracle OpenWorld 2012 in San Francisco, California, on Oct 1, 2012. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam)
10 Feb 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 12:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Software giant Oracle has signed on as title sponsor to newly-crowned Formula One champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull team in a broadening out of the partnership the two parties struck last year.

The new deal, announced to coincide with the launch of Red Bull's 2022 car on Wednesday with which Verstappen hopes to defend his title, will see the team renamed Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit will also make greater use of Oracle's cloud infrastructure to hone race strategy and engine development, including work on the team's new 2026 power units, and help Red Bull drive greater fan engagement.

It will involve applying artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to groom its junior drivers and the setting up of gaming partnership Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, the team said in a statement.

Oracle's scaled up partnership with Red Bull further boosts the profile of American companies in Formula One, which was acquired by US-based Liberty Media in 2017.

Red Bull count retail giant Walmart among its partners, while US-headquartered multinational Cognizant are joint title sponsors of the Aston Martin team.

New York-based investment group MSP Sports Capital has a significant minority stake in McLaren while Dorilton Capital acquired Williams in 2020, making them the second US-owned team after Haas.

America, where the sport has been steadily gaining popularity thanks in part to Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', is an important market for Formula One.

The country will have two races on the calendar this year with the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for May, joining October's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us