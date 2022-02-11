Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Oracle's Red Bull F1 title sponsorship deal worth $300 million - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Oracle's Red Bull F1 title sponsorship deal worth $300 million - sources

Oracle's Red Bull F1 title sponsorship deal worth $300 million - sources

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Young Driver Test - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 14, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

11 Feb 2022 06:38PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 06:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Software giant Oracle's title sponsorship agreement with the Red Bull Formula One team is worth about $300 million over five years, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The new deal was signed on Wednesday between Oracle and Formula One champion Max Verstappen's team and will see it renamed Oracle Red Bull Racing. They did not disclose financial terms.

Formula One engineers run thousands of computer simulations to help decide race strategy. The Red Bull team would use Oracle's cloud infrastructure for running those simulations.

A spokesperson for Oracle declined to comment on the sponsorship deal.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us