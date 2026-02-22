O'Reilly double gives Man City win and turns heat on Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 21 : Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly scored a first-half double to secure a 2-1 victory over visitors Newcastle United on Saturday and turn up the heat on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City took the lead when O'Reilly slammed in a left-footed shot in the 14th minute before Lewis Hall levelled.

O'Reilly headed in Erling Haaland's cross to restore City's lead in the 27th and it proved to be the match-winner as Pep Guardiola's side cut Arsenal's lead to two points.

Arsenal visit north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday knowing City are now breathing down their necks.

The stuttering form of Arsenal, who drew 2-2 at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, has opened the door for City but victory over Newcastle was imperative.

A 17th consecutive Premier League home win over Newcastle looked like a formality early on as City overran the visitors. But it was a different story after the break as they nervously held on to claim the victory.

"Really tough but the team was unbelievable," Guardiola said. "70 per cent of the players have never been in this situation (a close title race). So we have to live it, they know that every game will be like this."

Nothing illustrated City's determination more than the sight of goal-machine Haaland working tirelessly back in his own area, blocking shots and making clearing headers.

Newcastle pushed hard for an equaliser and when the final whistle blew there was relief around the Etihad Stadium and City will now be watching Arsenal's Sunday derby with added interest.

They were slick at the start and went ahead when a surging Omar Marmoush played in O'Reilly. He could have touched it on for Haaland to his left, but the 20-year-old opted to trust his left foot and his powerful shot beat goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle were level soon afterwards, though, as a weak clearance fell to Hall whose shot took a touch off a City player before beating keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Haaland was not on the scoresheet but he showed many other attributes to his game and it was his measured cross that was met by O'Reilly who directed his header past Pope.

It was the first time O'Reilly had scored twice in a Premier League game.

"He is so complete and so young. I am really pleased the academy produced these incredible players, Nico, Phil (Foden), Rico (Lewis)," Guardiola said.

City were nowhere near as effective as an attacking force after the break but defended doggedly when required and were always a threat on the counter-attack.

They now have 56 points behind Arsenal on 58, with both teams having played 27 games. Should Mikel Arteta's faltering side fail to beat struggling neighbours Spurs on Sunday, City will feel they have the title race firmly in their hands.