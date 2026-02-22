O'Reilly double as Man City win to turn heat on Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 21 : Nico O'Reilly's first-half brace inspired Manchester City to a vital 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday which turned up the heat on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City took the lead when O'Reilly slammed in a left-footed shot in the 14th minute before Lewis Hall levelled.

O'Reilly headed in Erling Haaland's cross to restore City's lead in the 27th minute and it proved to the match-winner as Pep Guardiola's side cut Arsenal's lead to two points.

Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday knowing that City are now breathing down their necks.

The stuttering form of Arsenal, who drew with bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, has opened the door for City but victory over Newcastle was imperative.

It looked like a formality early on as they over-run their visitors but it was a different story after the break as they nervously held on to the victory.

Nothing illustrated City's determination more than the sight of goal-machine Haaland working tirelessly back in his own area, blocking shots and making clearing headers.

Newcastle pushed hard for an equaliser and when the final whistle blew there was relief around the Etihad Stadium and they will now be watching Arsenal's Sunday derby with added interest.

City were slick at the start and went ahead when a surging Omar Marmoush played in O'Reilly. He could have touched it on for Haaland to his left, but the 20-year-old opted to trust his left-foot and his powerful shot beat Nick Pope.

Newcastle were level soon afterwards, though, as a weak clearance fell to Hall whose shot took a touch off a City player before beating keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Haaland was not on the scoresheet but he showed many other attributes to his game and it was his measured cross that was met by O'Reilly who directed his header past Pope.

City were nowhere near as effective as an attacking force after the break but defended doggedly when required and were always a threat on the counter-attack.

They now have 56 points from 27 games and should Arsenal fail to beat Tottenham on Sunday, will feel that they have the title race firmly in their hands.