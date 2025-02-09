Orient deprived of glory, but Donley writes name in FA Cup folklore

LONDON : Sadly for Leyton Orient's on-loan youngster Jamie Donley, he was not credited with his side's shock opening goal against Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday, but he was still the talk of the town and way beyond.

The 20-year-old, on loan from nearby Tottenham Hotspur, produced a moment of astonishing skill to send a 50 metre shot arcing over the head of flailing City keeper Stefan Ortega in the 16th minute.

It crashed against the underside of the bar and then off the back of the keeper to spark delirium in the stadium.

"It is a shame it has gone down as an own goal," third-tier Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens told reporters.

"It is not deserved and I am sure Ortega doesn't want it. It is one thing seeing it, it is another executing."

Donley's audacious shot was also praised by City manager Pep Guardiola who described the youngster as an "incredible left-footed player" who scored a "fantastic goal."

Former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton, a BBC pundit, said the goal was one of the most remarkable he had seen scored in the Cup.

"What a spot," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What a story. It's absolutely sensational. It will go down as an own goal but it is one of the greatest FA Cup goals."

For Donley, who made four substitute appearance for Tottenham before being loaned to Orient, it was a moment that could be career-changing and his manager Richie Wellens predicted he has a big future ahead of him.

Wellens would love to keep him beyond the end of the season but he says that would only happen if Orient can continue their recent surge and gain promotion to the second-tier Championship.

They are currently in ninth spot, just outside the playoffs.

"Spurs have loaned us one of their best young players," he told reporters. "We think we have developed him really well over the last six months. If he carries on with the same attitude, intensity and work ethic, he might be playing against them (City) week in week out.

"Unless we are in the Championship there is no way we get him back next year. The plan with Jamie was one of two things, he comes to us, develops and turns into a man, then he either goes back to Tottenham and gets into their first team or he goes to the Championship.

"There is a clear development plan for him and, going forward, the Championship is the minimum for him."