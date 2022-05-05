Logo
Orlando City acquire Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United
FILE PHOTO:Apr 20, 2022; Kennesaw, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) dribbles against Chattanooga FC in the first half at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

05 May 2022 11:50PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 11:50PM)
Orlando City acquired winger/midfielder Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United on Thursday in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money.

Atlanta gets $100,000 this year and another $100,000 in 2023, per the announcement. The Five Stripes could get an additional $75,000 in 2023 if certain performance-based metrics are met.

Mulraney, 26, has one goal in seven games (one start) this season for Atlanta United. He has three goals and four assists in 47 appearances (22 starts) since joining the Five Stripes from Scotland's Heart of Midlothian FC in 2020.

"Bringing Jake to Orlando is a move that we're excited about," Lions general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. "We think his on-field abilities and his style of play will really compliment the team we have and we're happy to have him in purple."

Orlando City (5-3-2, 17 points) next plays at CF Montreal on Saturday. The Lions sit third in the Eastern Conference.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

